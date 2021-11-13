 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
New Newcastle United Head Coach Eddie Howe Press Conference

Eddie Howe Takes Over At Newcastle

Eddie Howe becomes the 47th Managerial appointment at the club

Contributors: Elijah Newsome
/ new

Here is a one-stop shop for all things Eddie Howe as he begins a new Era at ?Newcastle United!

5 Total Updates Since
Nov 8, 2021, 4:04pm GMT