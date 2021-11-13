Eddie Howe Takes Over At Newcastle

Here is a one-stop shop for all things Eddie Howe as he begins a new Era at ?Newcastle United!
November 13
CHN RADIO EMERGENCY PODCAST: Eddie Howe Takes Over!
Or Eddie Hoe as Elijah Likes to say
November 11
WATCH: Eddie Howe and Amanda Staveley’s First Interviews with Newcastle United TV
Both the Co-Owner and Head Coach spoke to NUFC TV for the first time this week
November 10
WATCH: Eddie Howe’s First Press Conference
Eddie Howe was revealed to the Press for the first time after being named the New Head Coach of Newcastle United
November 10
WATCH: Eddie Howe’s First Training Session at Newcastle
The new manager brought a level of intensity to his training that we have not seen at Newcastle in some time.
November 8
OFFICIAL: Eddie Howe Named New Head Coach of Newcastle United
The 43- year old takes over for Steve Bruce as the first major move for the new ownership group