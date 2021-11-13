CHN RADIO EMERGENCY PODCAST: Eddie Howe Takes Over!

YERRRRR We are back at it CHN Radio Fam with another episode of CHN Radio for ya!!

This time Elijah is joined by the one and only Welsh Pirate himself: Adam Goffin! Adam and Elijah discuss the appointment of Eddie Howe as the new head coach of Newcastle United. The lads talk initial reactions, look to the future, answer your questions, and of course Adam came with some trivia to make Elijah look like an idiot.

You can catch Adam on the False 9s with his co-host Zack as they keep you up to date on all things Premier League.

We look forward to talking with you. Howay the Lads!

