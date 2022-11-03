Miguel Almiron named Newcastle United Player of the Month for October

With three months of the 2022/23 season in the books, it made sense for our friends over FUN88 to hand the Player of the Month award to the most beloved of all Magpies: Miggy Almiron!

It is the first trophy for the Paraguayan Kid this season after putting up a masterful run of performances during the 10th month of the 2022 calendar year.

Your FUN88 Player of the Month for October...



Well deserved, Miggy! pic.twitter.com/VfovPAnbDD — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 2, 2022

After goalkeeper Nick Pope deservedly snatched both the August and September awards, six goals in six matches from Miggy sealed the deal for the South American getting awarding the latest handed-out PotM.

Newcastle, which have gone on to enjoy an unbeaten month in October, showcased the talents of Miggy on a weekly basis as the little man started the month with a two-piece against Fulham only to add another banger against Brentford after that.

Miggy put one more past Everton’s Jordan Pickford, another one against the Spurs, and finally one more against Aston Villa this past weekend to wrap October up.

Here are Miggy’s performances through the end of October, including his basic and advanced statistics courtesy of FBref:

Here are two different visualizations highlighting Miggy’s exploits over the past four weeks of play, both on defense and offense.

And of course, his bagged bangers.

It looks like scoring goals is a problem for this team no more, and that's all by virtue of Don Miguel Almirón!