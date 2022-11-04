Southampton vs. Newcastle - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference

Newcastle will be visiting Southampton on Sunday as part of MD15 while trying to extend their unbeaten run—now sitting at eight games and going all the way back to the last day of August.

Eddie Howe will go head-to-head against Ralph Hasenhüttl who, contrary to what happened last weekend with Villa and Unai Emery, won’t be dodging the Magpies and will instead sit in his home dugout at St Mary’s Stadium to manage his side.

Howe spoke to the media on Friday providing some fresh takes on Newcastle’s state of affairs mere hours days before the game against Southampton.

About the recently announced game against Rayo Vallecano on Dec. 17th:

“We’re trying to organise a mini pre-season for the players. The players that remain with us will need to stay fit and sharp and be ready for the Premier League resuming. It’s an exciting game and one we’re looking forward to.”

On the upcoming January transfer window:

“We haven’t had discussions internally yet on finances & where we can look in the market.” “My focus is on the next three games, then we will sit down & discuss that during the break we have.”

Asked about Newcastle’s ongoing run of results and unstoppable form:

“I have to compliment the players that so far this season I think performances have been very level.” “We have controlled our application, desire & all the basics you need to win a game. We need to continue to improve lots of areas of the team.”

About Newcastle’s hospital shelves and injury concerns:

“We have a few bumps and bruises as we always do but nothing too bad.” “Jonjo and Allan came through their cameos against Aston Villa OK so the strength of the group is slowly returning.”

On Jonjo Shelvey’s particular status and availability for an eventual start:

“[Shelvey] would probably say yes and he’s certainly getting closer.” “This has been [Shelvey’s] second full week of training so he’s in a better place but without that match exposure.” “We want to protect him and try to see him through to the break.”

Asked about Sean “The Scapegoat” Longstaff:

“Sean has been excellent.” “He gives us a drive and an endurance that, if he was not there, we would miss.” “It’s the same Sean you see from matchday to training, regularly churning out the highest physical stats every day. That’s just part of his DNA.”

On former first-option captain Jamal Lascelles:

“[Lascelles] has been and will be our leader.” “He hasn’t been on the pitch as much as he probably would have liked but his status in the group, everyone looks to him as captain.” “His workrate and training standards have been exemplary.”

About Dan Burn and his chances to make it to the World Cup after Ben Chilwell’s recent injury with Chelsea:

“Gareth [Southgate] knows Dan’s capabilities.” “[Burn] can play various positions. Incredible person. Great leadership skills.” “[I] couldn’t place a higher value on him and I think he can do that on the international stage, but that’s Gareth’s call.”

On Miguel Almirón and his ongoing torrid run, unplayable-level performances in October leading up to a Player of the Month award:

“We’d love him to, but we don’t expect him to be scoring from 25 yards every week!” “I get just as much pleasure from the second goal against Fulham, a tap-in in the six yard box. They’re the goals that you’d love our players to deliver every week.”

About Bruno asking people to vote for Miggy to become the actual, legitimate, Premier League PotM on top of Newcastle’s:

“I thought it was a lovely gesture.” “I don’t think there was any game attached to that, I think he was genuine in his love for Miggy and feels he deserves the accolade. It sums up Bruno and in part, sums up the team.”

Final game against a lesser side this Sunday facing Southampton away before taking on Chelsea in the last PL game before the break.

Time to keep the positive run of results going before the probable upset against Chelsea in order to leave European football qualification nearly secured by the time we enter 2023. No, you didn’t read that wrongly.

Date : Sunday, November 6th

: Sunday, November 6th Kick-off : 14:00 BST / 9:00 EST / 7:00 PST

: 14:00 BST / 9:00 EST / 7:00 PST Location : St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton (England)

: St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton (England) Broadcasts: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event (UK), Peacock (USA), fuboTV (Canada)

For all your international watching needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com.