International Magpie Roundup: Nov. 30

The World Cup has arrived and there are six Magpies playing in the group stages: Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, and Callum Wilson for England, Garang Kuol is with Australia, Fabian Schar is part of the Swiss team, and Bruno plays for Brazil.

Here’s a recap of all that went on Wednesday, Nov. 30, with more updates to come in the following days as games keep getting played with the World Cup still in the group stages.

Garang Kuol (Australia)

Match: AUS vs Denmark (World Cup)

Four Magpies had the chance of qualifying for the knockout stages of the World Cup in the past two days. All four are through. Uh, oh.

Yes, only Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson featured for their nation (both for England on Tuesday) while Nick Pope and Garang Kuol had to sit in the Three Lions and the Socceroos benches. The outcome for them all, though, was the same: a ticket for the Round of 16 starting next weekend.

The Aussies are through thanks to defeating Denmark on Wednesday by a 1-0 result. They can thank Mathew Leckie for his goal in the 60th minute, the one leaving Denmark out of contention for the golden trophy with just three games played.

Kuol already made history when he debuted on the first match day of the tournament. Now that Australia is in the knockout stages he has secured (at least) one more chance to score and become the second-youngest player ever in the history of the Big Tourney to do so.

Keep it going, K!