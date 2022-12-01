Joe Willock named Newcastle United Player of the Month for November

The World Cup might be getting all of the attention but that doesn’t mean we have no news for the Magpie Nation.

With four months of the 2022/23 season and the club-level play on pause, Newcastle United just announced the winner of their own Player of the Month with the trophy going to Joe Willock for his November exploits.

Your FUN88 Player of the Month for November...



Congratulations, @Joewillock! — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 30, 2022

Through 15 Premier Leagues played this season, Willock has scored a couple of goals and assisted two more of them. Half of that production, though, came exclusively from matches held in the month of November—namely, the goalscoring variety.

Willock bagged his two goals on Nov. 6 against Southampton and Nov. 12 against Chelsea in the last two games of the Premier League campaign played before the WC break, both of them sandwiching Newcastle’s draw against Crystal Palace as part of the Magpies' still-going Carabao Cup run.

A U21 international with England, Willock has started four EPL games in a row starting that run back on Oct. 23 when NUFC defeated Tottenham 2-1.

Willock has played a total of 1,218 minutes through all competitions this season spread over 17 games (14 starts, three bench appearances). His two assists came in a game against Fulham back in the first day of October when he aided Callum Wilson and Miguel Almirón in their scoring efforts.

Here are Willock’s performances through the end of November, including his basic and advanced statistics courtesy of FBref:

Three games, three shots, two goals. Can’t complain about this type of über-efficient play.