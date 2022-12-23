Newcastle to host Leicester in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Newcastle United will host Leicester City as part of the Carabao Cup quarter-finals set of matchups in the week starting on Jan. 9th. The final date and kickoff time will be announced at a later moment.

The Magpies drew Eddie Howe’s former club Bournemouth in the Round of 16 and came out winners last Tuesday after defeating the Cherries 1-0 at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle were already scheduled to face Leicester on Boxing Day, Dec. 26, as part of the Premier League match day 17. Now, both teams will face each other again in a span of two weeks with this Carabao Cup clash taking place in the second week of January 2023.

The Foxes will host Newcastle next Monday at 3pm (UK time) in their EPL match while the Magpies will be the honest playing home in the quarter-finals of the league cup.

This season, as part of their EFL Cup run, Newcastle have gone against and defeated all of Tranmere (2-1), Crystal Palace (0-0, 3-2 on penalties), and lastly Bournemouth (1-0).

Leicester have faced a rather easier set of opponents defeating Stockport County (0-0, 3-1 on penalties), Newport (3-0), and finally MK Dons (3-0) to reach the quarter-finals themselves.

Newcastle sit third in the Premier League upon its return next week. The Magpies have 30 points in 15 games played to date. Leicester are in 13th with 17 points in 15 games. The Magpies and the Foxes play each other when the competition comes back on Monday after Christmas and with the World Cup break already over.

Between the Premier League game at Leicester and the Carabao Cup matchup there will be two weeks and three more (very critical) games in Newcastle’s schedule:

Dec. 31 vs. Leeds — Premier League

— Premier League Jan. 3 at Arsenal — Premier League

— Premier League Jan. 7 at Sheffield Wednesday — FA Cup

The game against Leicester would take place at St. James’ Park on the week of Jan. 9, but with the FA Cup match kicking off on Jan. 7 it’s expected that the EFL Cup match ends up being scheduled for either Jan. 10 or Jan. 11 at the earliest.