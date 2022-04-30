Newcastle vs. Liverpool match thread: A fantastic early kick-off to stretch those weary legs!

Liverpool visits St James’ Park looking to get their 25th Premier League win of the season today. The team led by Jürgen Klopp has scored 85 goals against just 22 conceded. This bunch has finished 20 games without getting scored on even once in their 33 matches to date. Lord have mercy. There is this feeling of inevitability with the Reds these days with which you know a goal is coming no matter what you do. Happened to Everton. Happened to Villarreal. Will it happen today again?

With a Champions League semifinals victory nearly secured, Liverpool shouldn’t need to rest that many players in advance of the second leg against Villarreal next Tuesday. But oh my dear Gordies, don’t let that fool you. Even if Klopp decides to go with an entirely rotated XI, we’re talking about the likes of Gomez, Konaté, Ox, Jota, Origi, et al. getting the call. Not bad if you ask me.

Liverpool’s transitions are breathtaking and suffocating to the point of extenuation—physical and mental. Eddie Howe knows it well, and Newcastle will need to be perfect on offense, let alone on defense, against the Red Machine if they want to snatch something positive from this match. That said, if there is a team Pool should fear among those left in their schedule, then that’s definitely United.

The Magpies are coming off a week in which they defeated Norwich in 55 minutes without breaking a sweat. There was no rush, a lot of patience, and a game predicated on the pure joy of kicking a ball around the pitch. And it worked to perfection for the Tyneside lads. It’s been four wins in a row for Newcastle on their way to staying up in the Premier League and (currently) a top-10 finish.

This sounds ridiculous, but NUFC have not lost a Premier League game on home turf since Dec. 19 when the Magpies did so against Manchester City. A three-game losing skid from mid-March to the start of April brought Newcastle back down to Earth a bit, but the guys recovered quickly with just one goal against and seven scored in their next (and last) four games, all of them victories.

Newcastle’s toughest game of the season without a single doubt... until Pep Guardiola’s side hosts the Magpies at the Etihad next weekend. Uh, oh.

Newcastle XI - Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Willock, Almirón, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin

Liverpool XI - Alisson, Gomez, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Milner, Keita, Mane, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota

Newcastle vs. Liverpool

Date : Saturday, April 30

: Saturday, April 30 Time : 7:30 am ET, 12:30 pm BST

: 7:30 am ET, 12:30 pm BST Location : St James’ Park, Newcastle

: St James’ Park, Newcastle TV: BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1, TalkSport Radio UK, BTSport.com, BBC Radio Newcastle, BBC Radio 5 Live (UK); USA Network, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes(USA); DAZN (Canada)

