REPORT: Newcastle has offered Sean Longstaff a four-year deal

The Times has learned that Newcastle United Football Club has offered midfielder Sean Longstaff a new four-year contract, as the 24-year-old contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Longstaff has been with the club since 11 years old, coming through the academy and making it all the way to the first team. Longstaff has played in 21 games this season, starting 12, with a goal and an assist to his name. Longstaff may not be a consistent starter but a quality rotation player who is extremely important, especially in NUFC's next phase as they attempt to compete for a Europa League spot and go after cup titles. The Newcastle-born midfielder ranks 15th in the club in minutes, just behind Chris Wood and just above Callum Wilson, and is one of the best long passers the club has.

If recent comments on the club are any indication, then the club and Longstaff should be in good standing as we reported earlier this week highlighting his comments on how manager Eddie Howe has influenced the club since taking over. The Times reported that it is believed Longstaff wants assurances on his playing time and Howe views him as an important player in the future. Howe was clear he hopes to keep Longstaff, telling The Times, “We have been talking with him and his representatives for a while and we hope we can reach a successful conclusion there.”

With this news combined with the recent extension of Fabian Schär, it looks like Newcastle is losing no time in planning and executing moves as soon as possible in advance for a pivotal summer in Tyneside. Although there are talks every day on what players NUFC should bring in with all of this new money, it is always good to see the club isn’t losing sight of the players currently on the team and the leadership they bring.

If a deal gets inked soon, it will obviously be quite popular amongst the fans as they see an academy player remain in the club for the long term.