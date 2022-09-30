 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
England Nations League Camp
Trippier Pointing at a ham sandwich
Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

CHN Radio Episode 182: Newcastle has the Second-Best Right Back in England

Fact: Ham Sandwiches are vastly improved with Spicy Dijon Mustard

By Elijah Newsome
CHN Radio fam, we are back at it again with another episode of CHN Radio for ya! Elijah is once again joined by Josh, to talk about the latest Newcastle United news, preview the Bournemouth and give their hot takes as always. This week in particular we take a deeper dive into Gareth Southgate’s comments surrounding Kieran Trppier and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. We hope you enjoy this episode and of course, your feedback is always appreciated!

As always give this episode a listen, subscribe, and reach out! We are also on Apple podcasts, so be sure to subscribe and give us 5 stars! If you hate Apple because you are not a sheep be sure to subscribe to us on Spotify! You can tweet us at @ComingHomeNUFC or our podcast Twitter @chn_podcasts, use the hashtag #CHNPodcasts, and also feel free to email us your questions at chnradionufc@gmail.com.

We look forward to talking with you. Howay the Lads

