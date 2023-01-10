London Calling?

Newcastle United’s long and arduous search for silverware continues tonight as they host Leicester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Three games away from a Wembley final. That’s all that stands between Eddie Howe’s side and a chance of unrivaled heroic status on Tyneside.

There’s been a number of “oh so nearly’s” down the years with the Magpies missing out on their chance to write their place in history.

From the heartbreak of the Old Wembley (twice) and Drogba’s ruthless performance to defensive destruction in Lisbon. It’s never quite fallen for Newcastle over the years, but they have the chance to put that right against Leicester and reach their first semi-final since 2005—we’ll not talk about what happened in that one.

Newcastle’s current side are different: they have grit, are determined, and can play in different ways. They can play quick, flowing football, and counter-attack while also having the ability to change tack completely and be more physical.

Momentum is building on Tyneside, Howe has got supporters to dream again. Some even dared to utter the phrase “this could be our year.”

The FA Cup dream may have died out for another year but a chance to get to Wembley remains. We’ll find out how this new Newcastle United can cope with the Wembley hoodoo that hangs over the club. Make no mistake, this is Newcastle’s biggest game in years. Just getting one step further to a semi-final will create a buzz like no other in this quite bonkers footballing city.

No more cup heartbreak—this can be Newcastle’s year.

A chance to play beneath the Wembley Arch, a chance to lift that long-awaited trophy. The city will grind to a halt and the players will go down in Geordie folklore.

There’s a sense of cautious belief in the air, it can be done. When that time comes, whether this is Newcastle’s year or not… The club will completely take off.

So bring your scarves (and voices) to St James’ Park under the lights, and create an atmosphere like no other tonight.

That famous Geordie roar can push this team further, and who knows? Maybe even all the way. Let’s attempt to make amends for ‘98 and ‘99 and the other ‘oh so nearly’s.’

No more Drogba, no more Overmars or Anelka, no more Sherringham or Scholes. Instead, let it be Newcastle who deliver that special moment… It could be a Wilson, Isak, or Bruno.

This time, more than any other time, this time...