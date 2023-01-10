Newcastle 2-0 Leicester: Player Ratings

Newcastle is headed to their first league cup semi-finals in a long time after a fairly comfortable 2-0 win against Leicester at St James’ Park on Tuesday evening.

Let’s assess how each player performed.

7 - Pope: Decent distribution and attentive off his line when infrequently called upon.

7 - Trippier: Constantly pushed Leicester’s buttons with purposeful passing.

6.5 - Schar: It started off a pretty quiet day at the office prior to Vardy’s introduction. Lost a foot race to Vardy and was thankful to see the Leicester striker’s attempt go wide.

7 - Botman: Was decent on the ball and covered the space behind Burn well.

7.5 - Burn: Fearless going forward; took his first Newcastle goal brilliantly.

6 - Longstaff: Horrible miss in the first minute of the match. Had a decent match from then onwards.

7 - Bruno: Had the right idea going forward often. Perhaps unlucky to not score.

7 - Willock: Lively down the left with brilliant direct runs.

(Sub) NR - Murphy

8 - Joelinton: He was everywhere. Good pressing from the front. Unlucky to miss at the beginning of the second half. Got the ball to where it needed to be for Dan Burn’s goal and took his goal well.

8 - Almiron: Made things happen throughout. Brilliant slip pass to Willock early on for Longstaff’s shot and again for Joelinton’s two big chances. Would be wise to delay a step before teammates’ passes though (See numerous offsides infractions).

(Sub) NR - Saint-Maximin

6 - Wilson: Decent hold-up play but a bit isolated at times. Not his best match.

(Sub) NR - Isak