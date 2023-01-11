Newcastle 2-0 Leicester - Match Report: Dan-cing into the semi-final

Newcastle United reached a semi-final of a major cup competition for the first time in 18 years as they cruised past Leicester City at St James’ Park last night.

There couldn’t have been a more fitting goal scorer than Dan Burn, a player who has done things the hard way and who bleeds black and white.

Newcastle started the game full of energy in front of an incredible atmosphere.

Miguel Almiron weaved his way through before Joe Willock picked out the unmarked Sean Longstaff who blazed over from close range, that chance coming just 45 seconds into the match.

It was important for Eddie Howe’s side to put the disappointment of Saturday’s FA Cup defeat behind them. This performance did just that.

The incredible Bruno Guimaraes missed the target after Willock and Joelinton had linked well down the left and Longstaff missed another fine opening when his effort was clawed clear by Danny Ward.

Leicester threatened occasionally with Patson Daka’s bizarre decision to cross rather than shoot from the angle proving a wrong one as somehow they got to the break at 0-0 despite Newcastle’s complete dominance.

Joelinton’s low shot come back off the foot of the post within seconds of the restart as the one-sided feel to the game continued. Burn then headed Kieran Trippier’s free-kick over when he probably should have done better.

Burn, a former Newcastle season-ticket holder in the East Stand, burst into the penalty area after a good layoff by Joelinton and fired across Ward and inside the far post to send St James’ Park absolutely bonkers.

The roof came off the stadium again ten minutes later when Joelinton seized upon an Almiron pass that took Marc Albrighton out of the game. Like Burn, the Brazilian found the far corner with a superb finish.

Jamie Vardy spurned two glorious chances for the visitors, but it was Newcastle’s night.

The home supporters along with Burn danced the night away in celebration. Newcastle will find out who their semi-final opponents will be after tonight’s quarter-final ties with Manchester United already qualified and two among Man City, Southampton, Nottingham Forest, and Wolves still vying for the privilege of facing the Magpies.