Newcastle bid for Anthony Gordon, talks with Everton progressing

The wait for offensive reinforcements may be near its conclusion, with multiple outlets reporting that Everton winger Anthony Gordon will be heading to a new home this January window. And your Magpies are in the lead for his signature.

Newcastle gained the upper hand in the Carabao Cup with a 1-0 win against Southampton on Tuesday, but a general malaise among the regular starters could be felt throughout the first half. That all changed when Allan Saint-Maximin and Alexander Isak entered the game and electrified the field. It’s become clear that the defense is rock solid, while the offensive lineup needs to be shuffled more frequently.

Gordon was one of the highlights of Everton’s season last year, with the 21-year-old forward coming into his own under the guidance of Frank Lampard.

When he was linked to clubs like Chelsea during the summer for upwards of £50M, it was always Lampard who immediately shut rumors down. His emergence definitely softened the blow generated by the loss of Richarlison due to financial issues at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Unfortunately for the Toffees, the loss to West Ham over the weekend has ignited a dumpster fire that catalyzed a rapid collapse not only of the club, but the relationships between their fans, owner, and board up to a boiling point.

Even prior to the loss, there were reports of board members being deadlocked, management refusing to attend matches, and multiple fan protests.

Lampard was sacked following the defeat, which may have cost them the transfer of Arnaut Danjuma from Villareal. The Daily Mail reported on Monday that, though Lampard was influential in Danjuma’s decision to join Everton, his sacking wouldn’t change his decision. 24 hours later, Danjuma was announced by Tottenham, having no-showed his introduction at Goodison Park.

Gordon was the first to publicly comment on the matter, writing on Instagram, “To the gaffer and his staff, thank you for everything. I had a personal relationship with every one of you and it was a pleasure to learn from you all.” Both Gordon and highly-rated Belgium international Amadou Onana did not attend practice on Tuesday, adding wood to the Toffee fire.

Newcastle have submitted an opening bid for Anthony Gordon — pushing to get the deal done, all parties are now discussing as @LukeEdwardsTele has reported ⚪️⚫️ #NUFC



“I can tell you absolutely nothing”, Eddie Howe said about Gordon deal. pic.twitter.com/tDq4MMLdRo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2023

Fabrizio Romano reported on Twitter that Newcastle have submitted an opening bid for Gordon already, with The Echo quoting the initial offer at £25M with £15M in add-ons on top of that.

Chelsea are seemingly waiting in the wings, apparently interested in both Gordon, Onana, and dozens of other players as their spending spree appears to have no indication of stopping any time soon.

There is even chatter of a Gordon transfer facilitating a move out of St. James for Saint-Maximin. If Gordon is indeed Howe’s choice to buff up the wings, let’s hope that he doesn’t entertain any thoughts of ASM leaving.

Maximin was instrumental in changing the tone of Tuesday’s game and drew the red card on Southampton that put the game on ice.

Tottenham just hijacked one deal from Everton, and Chelsea already have at least three wingers trying to get out of London looking for minutes. So let’s close this deal, keep Saint-Maximin, and push forward with a deep offensive unit that can keep this magical season going.