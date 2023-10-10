Bruno Guimaraes’ release clause at Newcastle revealed by insider

Football insider Fabrizio Romano revealed the clause included in Bruno’s new contract extension with Newcastle United on Tuesday, Oct. 10, in the latest installment of his personal newsletter.

According to Romano, Bruno has signed a new deal including a “£100m” release clause. The insider added that the clause is “there, 100% confirmed.”

Romano said that adding the clause was “required” for Newcastle to sign the Brazilian to an extension, which can be understood as Bruno demanding that to be the case.

However, Romano revealed that Bruno signed a new contract because he is “very happy at Newcastle.” The insider added that Bruno is “going to receive a [higher] salary” as the club considers he has “shown what a top performer he can be in the Premier League.”

Romano warns in his newsletter that it will be very important to see where Newcastle are “in the next year or two,” as they might not be able to retain Bruno now that there is a clause in place and he might grow tired of failing to reach higher levels at NUFC.

“If they are in the Champions League again, wrote Romano, “I think it will be very good news for them in terms of keeping [Bruno].”