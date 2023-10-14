Magpie Hero Dan Burn extends contract at Newcastle until 2025

After the disappointing news about Sandro Tonali emerging on Friday morning, we got a much better nugget coming off NUFC headquarters.

Magpie hero and local boy Dan Burn has committed to the club until 2025, extending his tenure at St. James’ Park!

The defender, a key figure in Eddie Howe’s squad since his return to the North East from Brighton in January 2022, is a Blyth native and he has showcased his prowess both on and off the pitch, notching crucial goals against Sheffield United and Paris Saint-Germain while actively supporting the Newcastle United community activities.

“It means everything to me to play for this club and to sign a new contract,” remarked Burn.

The 31-year-old D-man emphasized his aspiration to become something more than a short-term solution for the team since the day he arrived in Newcastle. “I said when I signed that I didn’t want this to be just a ‘stop-gap’ signing to keep us up -- I wanted to be here for a long time.

"Personally, it feels even more of an achievement signing this contract than it was actually signing here in the first place. I’m delighted and looking forward to the next couple of seasons.”

Eddie Howe lauded Burn’s leadership qualities, stating, “Dan is a leader on and off the pitch, so we are delighted he has extended his stay with us.”

Howe highlighted Burn’s impact in the club’s progression, noting, “He knows exactly what it means to represent this great club and is hungry to succeed, and that can only help the team and the club going forward.”