Newcastle United v Burnley FC - Premier League
Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

CHN Radio Episode 220: Burnley Gets Burned

Fact: Burnley do not feel like they arestaying up

By Elijah Newsome
What’s good CHN Radio Fam?!? We are back at it with another episode of CHN Radio for ya! Josh and Elijah review Newcastle’s wins against Manchester City in the EFL Cup, and of course their win over Burnley!

You can join our CHN Radio Fantasy League here:https://fantasy.premierleague.com. The code to join our league is gs4taz

As always give this episode a listen, subscribe, and reach out! We are also on Apple podcasts, so be sure to subscribe and give us 5 stars! If you hate Apple because you are not a sheep be sure to subscribe to us on Spotify! You can tweet us at @ComingHomeNUFC or our podcast Twitter @chn_podcasts, use the hashtag #CHNPodcasts, and also feel free to email us your questions at chnradionufc@gmail.com. We also just created an Instagram account @chn_podcasts so be sure to give that a follow!

