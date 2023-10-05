 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Newcastle United FC v Paris Saint-Germain: Group F - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

CHN Radio Episode 221: Josh Speaks More French Than Mbappe!

Fact: French baguettes go stale very quickly

By Elijah Newsome
the lads were happy
| Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

What’s good CHN Radio Fam?!? We are back at it with another episode of CHN Radio for ya! Josh and Elijah review Newcastle’s first WIN in their return to Champions LEaue play against Paris Saint Germain!

You can join our CHN Radio Fantasy League here:https://fantasy.premierleague.com. The code to join our league is gs4taz

You can tweet us at @ComingHomeNUFC or our podcast Twitter @chn_podcasts, use the hashtag #CHNPodcasts, and also feel free to email us your questions at chnradionufc@gmail.com. We also just created an Instagram account @chn_podcasts so be sure to give that a follow!

