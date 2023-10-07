OFFICIAL: Bruno Guimaraes signs five-year deal with Newcastle

After weeks of rumors, whispers about a potential exit, leaks of the new terms of his deal, and so on and so forth...

Newcastle United announced on Saturday, just 24 hours before facing West Ham in the Premier League, that Brazil international midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has inked a fresh five-year contract with the club extending his stay at St. James’ Park until 2028.

Bruno arrived from Ligue 1 side Lyon in January 2022, opting to join a Premier League squad facing a very possible relegation instead of staying in what then was a Champions League team. How things have changed...

Bruno played a pivotal role in steering the Magpies away from the relegation zone in his debut season even though it took some time for him to adapt to the British style and to take the reins of the Magpies midfield.

Under Eddie Howe's mastery, however, Bruno ended up leading the way toward staying in the English top-flight division back then, and he then proceeded to boss the EPL last season when Newcastle secured a remarkable fourth position and clinched their participation in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

To put the cherry on top of this fairytale, Bruno started the week as the MVP of the recent historic 4-1 triumph over Paris Saint-Germain (Bruno’s 67th appearance for Newcastle United) and he’s now capping it—pending earning another W in London tomorrow—with this new mammoth deal.

Speaking to NUFC.tv, Bruno remarked, “I’m absolutely delighted.”

The Brazilian added, “The fans have made me feel at home since my first day here, and I feel so loved in my life. This is the place where I have felt most loved by the fans.”

Howe shared some words himself, saying “I’m delighted to get Bruno signed and committed to the long-term future of the football club. He’s such an important player and he’s done so well since he joined the club.”

As Howe pointed out, “He’s been a key signing for us—the type of signing that we want to make.”

Howay Bruno!