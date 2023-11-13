Bournemouth 2-0 Newcastle — Match Report: Injuries continue to pile up

Supporters arguing with players, injuries piling up, and a drab defeat on the South Coast. Newcastle appeared to time travel back to the Ashley era on Saturday evening as their world seemed to implode in a 2-0 loss at Bournemouth.

Newcastle were nowhere near the levels needed to beat AFCB. It was that way from minute one to the last kick of the game. Dominic Solanke’s two put an end to Newcastle’s seven-game unbeaten run.

This isn’t the usual report you’d expect, as there’s not much to analyze from this game.

Newcastle’s unavailable players are so high in number that they could make up a team of outfield players. That’s what Eddie Howe has to manage, this is an injury crisis and it couldn’t have come at a worse time with a punishing December schedule just around the corner. The latest to arrive in the treatment room is Miguel Almiron who had to be substituted on Saturday after an apparent hamstring injury.

It could be said that the international break has come at a good time for Newcastle. However, it’s thought that only Aleksander Isak is set to return as Newcastle host Chelsea after the break. A boost, of course, but Howe needs players back quickly, and with most out until the new year, Newcastle will be stretched for the foreseeable future.

The end of the game saw Kieran Trippier arguing with a supporter. Scenes that resembled the dark days of the Ashley era. Players and fans opposing each other, this is certainly not what the club need. The team needs support not to be accused of not giving their all.

Howe also revealed Callum Wilson will withdraw from the England squad.

The striker was called up by Gareth Southgate this week for the match against Malta at Wembley on Friday and the trip to North Macedonia on Monday.

But Wilson suffered a hamstring injury in Newcastle’s Champions League defeat against Borussia Dortmund in midweek and missed the defeat at Bournemouth.

Afterward, Howe confirmed Wilson faces a spell on the sidelines.

He said: “Callum won’t travel with England. He’s going to be out for a number of weeks.”

When things aren’t going for you, more and more things seem to pile up. Howe will hope that more players can return ahead of schedule, if not, it makes the January transfer window an intriguing one, to say the least.