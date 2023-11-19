Kieran Trippier withdraws from England, returns to Newcastle

England international Kieran Trippier has withdrawn from international duty due to a ‘personal matter’, Newcastle United confirmed Sunday afternoon. Trippier, who played the full 90 minutes in Friday’s 2-0 win over Malta, will miss Monday’s clash against North Macedonia and he’s already returned to Tyneside.

The withdrawal is reportedly not linked to any sort of injury or health issue, mind you.

Newcastle United can confirm that @trippier2 has returned home from the @England squad due to a personal matter.



Tripps played 90 minutes as the Three Lions defeated Malta 2-0 in a @EURO2024 qualifier at Wembley on Friday but will miss Monday’s trip to North Macedonia. pic.twitter.com/tlpHETgc4l — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 19, 2023

The right-back was the sole representative from Newcastle in Gareth Southgate’s squad after Callum Wilson’s earlier injury-related withdrawal, announced a few days ago as we reported here.

Trippier’s absence comes on the heels of a Wembley match where the Three Lions struggled against Malta even though it finished with a victory.

Most Newcastle fans recently showed support for Trippier after the defender had an altercation with a bozo at the end of the matchup away at Bournemouth ending in a loss. Trippier’s wife, Charlotte, acknowledged the fan support and downplayed the incident.

The involved fan has since issued an apology for the incident at the Vitality Stadium, which most probably was just an uncontrolled outburst of frustration considering the latest results earned by the club in England and across Europe.

Regarding Trippier’s aspirations for making the Euro 2024 final squad, the Newcastle favorite acknowledges the competition for a spot although it’s quite obvious that he will be nearly at the top of Gareth Southgate’s list of potential call-ups.

“I need to keep performing well for my club first,” Trippier said following the win against Malta.

“I’ve always believed in myself. I’ve always had challenges in my career. I’ve always been up against top right-backs for many years now, and it’s just about believing in yourself,” added Trippier.

One of the most respected players in Newcastle after he arrived from Atletico Madrid, and also in the national ranks given his experience and veteranship, you can start penciling Trippier’s name in the list of players to be released by Southgate upon the final Euro 2024 tournament.