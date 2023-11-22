Shareholder vote fails to pass proposed co-owned team transfer ban

As reported by multiple outlets on Nov. 8, the Premier League owners meeting included the vote on a proposal that would have banned loan moves between associated clubs as soon as this upcoming January transfer window. This proposal has failed, and there will be no restrictions on player movement in the next window.

The vote was widely reported across the media as a weapon brandished by the so-called “Big Six” to try and neuter Newcastle United, of whom 80% are controlled by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (commonly referred to as PIF).

The ban would have disallowed any transfers between the Magpies and Al Nassr, Al Ahli, Al Ittihad, and Al Hilal. These four clubs were purchased by the PIF at the beginning of the summer as the Saudi League tried to capitalize on the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer to strengthen the league.

This vote, like other publicized votes in the past required 14 of the 20 clubs’ approval. While conspiracy theories abound as to why the magical threshold is more than six votes (ie: Big Six), it appears to be baked into the Official EPL Rules that any suggested updates to regulation require the support of two-thirds.

In this case, it wasn’t the big six clubs that decided to vote nay. The seven were Newcastle, Sheffield United (also under Saudi Arabian Ownership), Manchester City, Chelsea FC, Everton, Wolverhampton, and Nottingham Forest.

Frankly, it’s not surprising that Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United pitted themselves against Manchester City and Chelsea FC yet again.

It’s worth reviewing the history of the defunct Super League to recall that Manchester City and Chelsea seemed reluctant participants in the charade. For instance, Joel Glazer (Man United), John Henry (Liverpool), and Stan Kroenke (Arsenal) decided to appoint themselves as three of the four Vice Chairman in that colossal failure.

With the rumblings of future FFP sanctions for Manchester City, Chelsea, and suddenly Tottenham FC, there seems to be a clear line being drawn amongst the heavy hitters at the top of the league.

How that will affect other contenders remains to be seen, but for now, Kieran Trippier is back and the Magpies will have no January transfer restrictions!