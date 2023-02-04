Shelvey, Darlow, and Wood out of Newcastle's last official 25-man squad

Already in February and about to host West Ham for the Premier League’s Matchday 23 game, Newcastle just made official the team’s 25-man squad for the second half of the Premier League season.

No shockers when it comes to who and who did not make the cut, although it’s interesting to see how things changed from the first squad named in August. Back then, Jonjo Shelvey’s and Karl Darlow’s quick recovery from their respective injuries allowed them to be included in the squad named by Eddie Howe... only for them to leave on a permanent (sale) and temporary (loan) basis respectively. Wood is the other man left out, obviously, after getting sold to Nott Forest last month.

Emil Krafth, who tore his ACL at the start of the season, surprisingly returns to the final list although (most probably) he will miss all season going through an arduous period of healing to fix his knee issues.

Here is the full 25-man squad registered for the second half of the 2022/23 Premier League season, broken down by position and ordered by uniform number.

Note: U21 players—such as first-teamer Elliot Anderson—don’t count for the 25-man squad although they are still allowed to feature in Premier League games, thus their omission in the official list released by Newcastle.

Goalkeepers

1 Martin Dubravka

18 Loris Karius

22 Nick Pope

29 Mark Gillespie

Defenders

2 Kieran Trippier

3 Paul Dummett

4 Sven Botman

5 Fabian Schär

6 Jamaal Lascelles

13 Matt Targett

17 Emil Krafth

19 Javier Manquillo

30 Harrison Ashby (U21)

33 Dan Burn

Midfielders

7 Joelinton

11 Matt Ritchie

12 Jamal Lewis

28 Joe Willock

32 Elliot Anderson (U21)

36 Sean Longstaff

39 Bruno Guimarães

Forwards

8 Anthony Gordon (U21)

9 Callum Wilson

10 Allan Saint-Maximin

14 Alexander Isak

21 Ryan Fraser

23 Jacob Murphy

24 Miguel Almirón

