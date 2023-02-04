Shelvey, Darlow, and Wood out of Newcastle's last official 25-man squad

Already in February and about to host West Ham for the Premier League’s Matchday 23 game, Newcastle just made official the team’s 25-man squad for the second half of the Premier League season.
No shockers when it comes to who and who did not make the cut, although it’s interesting to see how things changed from the first squad named in August. Back then, Jonjo Shelvey’s and Karl Darlow’s quick recovery from their respective injuries allowed them to be included in the squad named by Eddie Howe... only for them to leave on a permanent (sale) and temporary (loan) basis respectively. Wood is the other man left out, obviously, after getting sold to Nott Forest last month.
Emil Krafth, who tore his ACL at the start of the season, surprisingly returns to the final list although (most probably) he will miss all season going through an arduous period of healing to fix his knee issues.
Here is the full 25-man squad registered for the second half of the 2022/23 Premier League season, broken down by position and ordered by uniform number.
Note: U21 players—such as first-teamer Elliot Anderson—don’t count for the 25-man squad although they are still allowed to feature in Premier League games, thus their omission in the official list released by Newcastle.
Goalkeepers
1 Martin Dubravka
18 Loris Karius
22 Nick Pope
29 Mark Gillespie
Defenders
2 Kieran Trippier
3 Paul Dummett
4 Sven Botman
5 Fabian Schär
6 Jamaal Lascelles
13 Matt Targett
17 Emil Krafth
19 Javier Manquillo
30 Harrison Ashby (U21)
33 Dan Burn
Midfielders
7 Joelinton
11 Matt Ritchie
12 Jamal Lewis
28 Joe Willock
32 Elliot Anderson (U21)
36 Sean Longstaff
39 Bruno Guimarães
Forwards
8 Anthony Gordon (U21)
9 Callum Wilson
10 Allan Saint-Maximin
14 Alexander Isak
21 Ryan Fraser
23 Jacob Murphy
24 Miguel Almirón
Howay the Lads!
Loading comments...