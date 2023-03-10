Newcastle to stage training camp at UAE in late March

On Friday morning and after Eddie Howe’s press conference ahead of the game against Wolves on Sunday, reports have emerged covering the news of Newcastle United organizing a warm training camp later this month in Dubai.

Newcastle, if you remember, already organized a similar break last year on their way to avoiding relegation and kickstarting their extraordinary 2022-23 campaign, and later in 2022 the club also staged a mid-season, WC-break camp in Saudi Arabia. are heading to the United Arab Emirates for a mid-season training camp later this month.

The Magpies flew to the Middle East last March, and this new trip has been confirmed by the Dubai Sports Council while described as “a behind-closed-doors” type of trip. There aren’t any friendlies taking place over the training-camp break, or at least they have not been reported nor made official by the DSC or Newcastle yet.

Newcastle will take advantage of the international break happening at the end of March, which will bring a hiatus to the domestic competitions from March 20th through April 1st when the Premier League will return with matchday 29.

Wolves at St James’ Park this weekend, followed by a trip to Nottingham Forest on Friday, Mar. 17, are the only two games left on Newcastle’s schedule before the break. The Magpies will then return to competition with a home clash against their Carabao Cup Final opponents Manchester United on Apr. 2.

Last March, Newcastle staged their first warm-weather camp after the Saudi-backed takeover of the club going through a few days of training and recovery entering a pivotal home stretch in their Premier League campaign trying to stiff relegation off. They ultimately did it, and established the foundation for their current European-qualification-quality season.

Upon returning from that mid-season camp, the Magpies went on to win their next four EPL games, and six of their final league matches on their way to an 11th-place finish on 49 points, 14 points ahead of 18th-place (and best among relegated teams) Burnley.

There might be some Newcastle players away on international duty through this new training camp, but only Jamal Lewis heading off with Northern Ireland has been announced so far. Neither Joelinton nor Bruno were named in the Brazil squad, so they are expected to onboard the trip to Dubai with the rest of the members of the club.

The Alarabiya Sports site says that the Dubai Sports Council revealed news of the latest Newcastle United training camp earlier today, while the Dubai Sports Council stated that the this training camp is “one of only 30” training camps they will host for those travelling from abroad.