Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 26

Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 26! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most recent update after the last slate of games took place!

For Match Day 26, every home team won except Nottingham Forest. Even then, they still earned a power-point via their tie with Everton. Therefore, who earned the most CHIP points this past week came down to who played the highest-ranked EPL team at home.

Liverpool destroyed the Red Devils on the scoreline and claimed the most power points. The win pulls them above Tottenham on the CHIP and back into the pack that includes Brentford, Man Utd, and Newcastle.

Wolverhampton’s win at Molineux over Tottenham generated the second-strongest CHIP result. The victory lifts Wolves almost even with Leeds on the CHIP, which serves as the unofficial top spot of the bottom of the table. Manchester City’s win over Newcastle is the third most powerful outcome of MD26.

Leicester’s loss at St Mary’s is the worst result of the week and keeps the Foxes mired around the relegation places on both of the CHIP and the EPL tables. Southampton moved off the bottom of the Premier League standings but remain rooted at the bottom of the CHIP table.

Here are the full CHIP ranks through MD26.