Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League
Heads held low after Bernardo Silva delivered the dagger that killed Newcastle's efforts this past weekend
Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Filed under:

CHN Radio Episode 197: Manchester Déjà vu

Fact: Sven Botman as never spelled his name incorrectly

By Elijah Newsome
/ new

What’s good CHN Radio Fam?!? We are back at it with another episode of CHN Radio for ya! Josh and Elijah review Newcastle’s trip to the Ethiad, discuss some of the NEwcs around Newcastle, and preview this weekend’s match against Wolves.

You can tweet us at @ComingHomeNUFC or our podcast Twitter @chn_podcasts, use the hashtag #CHNPodcasts, and also feel free to email us your questions at chnradionufc@gmail.com.

We look forward to talking with you. Howay the Lads!

