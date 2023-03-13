Newcastle already working on Bruno’s contract extension

Newcastle United returned to winning ways this Sunday beating Wolverhampton (2-1) at St James’ Park. A crucial result that keeps them in the European-qualification places for the 2023/24 season.

This situation is undoubtedly evidence of the good progress of the Magpies sports project since the Sauide-backed takeover which took place all the way back in 2021 (time flies!).

Since the acquisition of the team by the PIF (Saudi investment fund), rumors regarding potentially irresponsible transfer plans for Newcastle have skyrocketed. However, the team led by Eddie Howie has not done anything crazy to date.

Bruno Guimaraes was the first big signing for the club’s new owners after landing Kieran Trippier. The original move was completed in the transfer market of January 2022 when Newcastle made the signing of the midfielder official, the Brazil international arriving from Ligue 1’s Olympique Lyonnais in exchange for a figure of around €50m.

Contract extension underway for Bruno Guimaraes

In hindsight, the Brazilian has been a massive success for the Magpies, so much so that the north-eastern English team is already working on renewing his contract, which currently runs until 2026.

At least this is what the recent report by the Italian journalist Nicolo Schira suggests, who precisely speaks of a potential contract renewal for Bruno.

#Newcastle are in advanced talks to extend #BrunoGuimaraes’ contract until 2028. Ready an increase in salary to €6-7M/year. #transfers #NUFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) March 10, 2023

According to the journalist, there would be discussions between the two parties and an agreement could be reached for a period of 5 years, that is, until June 2028.

With this contract extension, the Brazil international could receive an estimated annual salary of €7m.

Great news for the Newcastle fans, not so good for Real Madrid which, according to some media such as Foot Mercato, is closely monitoring the situation in Guimaraes.

Looks like Florentino Perez will need to start looking elsewhere if he wants to bolster the Real’s midfield.