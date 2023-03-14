Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 27

Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 27! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most recent update after the last slate of games took place!

Arsenal had the most powerful victory of the match day by defeating the eighth-place Cottagers at Craven Cottage. The win further extends Gunner’s lead off the front of the CHIP table.

Bournemouth had a shock win over Liverpool on Saturday. The win was at The Vitality Stadium and ended up as the second-best power play of the Match Day. Liverpool continues their Jekyll and Hyde performances with this loss. They have appeared strong in matches against Newcastle and put seven past Man United... but they have also had eight losses with some of those having come against Leeds, Nottingham, Wolverhampton, and now the Cherries.

A statistical oddity occurred this match day. As it turns out, the CHIP algorithm considers a win away against the 12th-placed EPL team, a win at home against the ninth-placed EPL team, and a tie away against the third-placed EPL team all as the same power display... and each of those things occurred.

Manchester City won at Selhurst Park, Everton defeated Brentford at Goodison Park, and Southampton tied Man United at Old Trafford.

Despite tying for the third-best CHIP result, Southampton remains well off the back end of the CHIP table. There is not a major difference in the year-to-date results for Wolves down through the Foxes. For now, Everton and Leicester sit in 18th and 19th respectively.

Here are the full CHIP ranks through MD27.