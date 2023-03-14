Newcastle have “genuine” interest in Kieran Tierney

It’s going to happen, and honestly, it’d be very reasonable.

Newcastle will bid for Arsenal’s left-back Kieran Tierney (more probably than not) next summer, or that’s what insider Ben Jacobs communicated in his latest newsletter, dropping this very Tuesday.

The main reason for Tierney’s potential escape from London is obvious: Mikel Arteta’s signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko leading up to fewer and fewer available minutes for the former Unai Emery signee.

According to information obtained by Jacobs, Mikel Arteta “not only trusts” Zinchenko, but the Goon Gaffer also views the wing-back as a “ball winner and leader,” which implies Tierney is not in that same ballpark in the eyes of the Spaniard.

While I wasn’t there and I can confirm nor deny any talk between Tierney and Arteta happened in the past few weeks, Jacobs seemingly got a leak and acknowledged on Tuesday that both parties “held face-to-face talks” in order to “better understand” the future of the player in Arsenal’s ranks.

The defender, who arrived from Celtic in 2019, was “encouraged to fight” for his place in the squad. Considering he has started four games through last weekend... well, let’s say his future doesn’t really look any bright or encouraging with Arteta at the helm of Arsenal.

In any case, Jacobs thinks “an exit is not guaranteed,” adding that Arteta is “still undecided whether to let him go.” As is the case in other places and under other managers (see: Guardiola at Man City), everything will ultimately come down to “whether Tierney is satisfied to be a squad (role) player,” informs Jacobs.

The insider is reporting the demand of Arsenal on a potential future sale if it comes to happen. He quotes a fee “in excess of £25m,” which is the money Arsenal paid to Celtic to acquire the services of the left-back back in 2019. Jacobs thinks something around “£35-40m” is probably “the starting point.”

Most importantly, though, Jacobs drops an encouraging line for the Toon Army, even more considering that the now Saudi-backed club will really have no trouble paying that or whatever any other sum Arsenal demands. The line: “Newcastle’s interest is genuine.”

Obviously, Howe has been repeating the same on and on all year long to (not much) avail. The team needs reinforcements at all positions, in all places, to bolster all lines as soon as possible if the Magpies want to contend for the Premier League, domestic cups, and European competitions as quickly as the board would like the club to reach those heights.

Jacobs reports that “Tierney ideally wants European football,” and that should rule out to another interested party in Aston Villa (now coached by Emery, who brought him to Arsenal in the first place). Another potential suitor might be Monaco, name-dropped by Jacobs in his report, “especially if Caio Henrique leaves,” he wrote while denying any reports linking Juventus with Tierney.

Tierney has appeared in 18 Premier League games this season logging 499 minutes (excluding added time) and in 6 Europa League matches with a tally of one goal and one assists in 480 minutes. Tierney is still 25 years old, although he will turn 26 next June and before the start of next season.