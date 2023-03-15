 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

CHN Radio Episode 198: A Win is a Win

Fact: 3 points is better than none

By Elijah Newsome
a warm embrace between two friends
| Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images

What’s good CHN Radio Fam?!? We are back at it with another episode of CHN Radio for ya! Josh and Elijah review Newcastle’s win against Wolves, talk about the latest Newcastle news, and preview this Friday’s match against Nottingham Forest.

You can tweet us at @ComingHomeNUFC or our podcast Twitter @chn_podcasts, use the hashtag #CHNPodcasts, and also feel free to email us your questions at chnradionufc@gmail.com.

We look forward to talking with you. Howay the Lads!

