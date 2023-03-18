Was VAR right in ruling off Elliot Anderson’s goal?

Newcastle defeated Nott Forest 2-1 on the road by coming from behind and scoring an injury-time goal from the penalty spot.

Speaking to the media after the game, Howe was “unsure” about the VAR decision on Elliot Anderson’s goal to put Newcastle ahead before the action was ruled offside and the Magpies had to wait for Alexander Isak’s penalty kick to save them.

Anderson, who came off the bench to replace Allan Saint-Maximin on Friday, scored a header off a cross by Isak, who received a ricocheted ball from a defender into Longstaff before sending it Anderson’s way.

Longstaff was deemed to be offside before touching the ball so Isak could cross it to Anderson. Peep below.

Even though that was not a straight pass from Isak to Longstaff—Isak tried to cross the ball, but a defender from Nott Forest deflected it into Longstaff’s direction—it’s hardly arguable that the Academy product is clearly offside, no matter what Howe thinks about the seemingly odd call by the VAR.

“I’m not sure what happened there, I’ve got no idea,” said Howe. “I was surprised to see the referee go over to the screen and make that decision and that call.”

Referee Paul Tierney reviewed the play himself on the pitch after receiving indications from the VAR headquarters. Tierney ruled that the Forest defender had not intentionally played the ball and thus Longstaff’s involvement was from an offside position, as seen in the picture above.

So to answer the question headlining this post: yes, the VAR call was the right one, Howe.

But rest assured, Isak saved the day and scored the go-ahead goal to put your squad on top and give you three more points to keep the Champions League dream alive and well.