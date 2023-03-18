Miguel Almiron expected out for the next six weeks

Paraguay international and Newcastle forward Miguel Almiron will miss the next six weeks after suffering a thigh injury in training last Thursday.

We were pretty much in the dark ahead of Friday’s game against Newcastle and didn’t know about the injury.

Only on Friday morning did Paraguay head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto indicate that Almiron would only miss three weeks, reasoning his absence from the list of senior players called up to represent Paraguay through the upcoming international break.

After Almiron didn’t make the gameday squad of Newcastle the news first revealed by Barros Schelotto became a reality. That reality turned even uglier after Eddie Howe confirmed after the victory over Nott Forest that Almiron’s injury “is quite a bad one,” and that the 29-year-old is expected to be out “six weeks” having “pulled a thigh muscle in training.”

Almiron rested a week ago against Wolves with Howe reasoning that he needed that day off—although he ultimately entered the pitch off the bench and scored the game-winning goal—because of the “demanding” style of Newcastle under the manager's orders.

Barros Scholotto said that he was informed that “Almiron was injured yesterday” and that the Paraguayan “would be out for three weeks.” All of that made it “not necessary for him to come” to the Paraguay camp, said Schelotto. The coach added that they didn’t test the players themselves, although the Paraguay international coaches “saw the video of the injury.”

Looking ahead at Newcastle’s schedule, and counting six weekends from this one, Almiron might miss all games from now to the start of May, which include matchups against Manchester United, West Ham, Brentford, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Everton, and Southampton.

Newcastle will host Arsenal after that seven-game April run on May 6th, when Almiron should most definitely be available if his recovery goes according to plan.