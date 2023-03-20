Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 28

Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 28! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most recent update after the last slate of games took place!

With six teams busy in the FA Cup and five of those in the top half of the Premier League table, the incomplete results for MD28 are less than impressive from a power standpoint.

Leeds United won the day with their win away at Molineux. Their position on the CHIP table actually only changes upward by one place and so their EPL position of 14th more closely mirrors how the CHIP has ranked them.

Arsenal’s win at home over Crystal Palace slightly pips Newcastle’s win away at The City Ground as those matches provided the next two most-powerful displays of this match day.

In the other half of the Leeds match, Wolverhampton is the clear loser of the match day. With the power drain created by losing to the now 14th-ranked EPL team at home, they tumble to the bottom of the pack that is idling around the relegation line and land in 19th on the CHIP.

Southampton, despite their tie versus Tottenham, remain well off the back of that pack at the foot of the CHIP table.

Here are the full CHIP ranks through MD28.