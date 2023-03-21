6 Newcastle players called up for international matches

No club football for the next week and change, folks. But you have nothing to worry about if you’re fully invested in Newcastle and their players, as six of them will be playing international games across the globe after having getting called up to perform for their nations.

In fact, as many as seven Magpies were called up but Nick Pope was ultimately removed from the England international squad after sustaining an injury reportedly during/after the game against Nott Forest last Friday.

Here’s the breakdown of the Newcastle players that will go on international trips through the next 10 days.

Kieran Trippier, England

Right wing-back Trippier makes the cut while Callum Wilson misses on Gareth Southgate’s first post-WC squad. Nick Pope would have been there and was in fact called up, but he was forced off the squad after picking up an injury last Friday.

Both Trippier and Pope had already been selected by Southgate for the World Cup and now both made the first liest for the EURO 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine this month, with the latter missing the meetings with a bad-timed injury.

Alexander Isak

Isak missed recent call-ups by Sweden suffering from different injuries but he is now back in the Sweden squad for their first EURO 2024 qualifiers against Belgium and Azerbaijan.

The 23-year-old is named on the back of his promising recent form for United, and currently has nine goals from 37 international outings for his nation.

Sven Botman, Netherlands

Once and for all, and after narrowly missing on making the World Cup squad, young defender Botman has received a call-up to the Netherlands senior side ahead of their EURO 2024 qualifiers against France and Gibraltar.

The 23-year-old has featured for his country from under-15 up to under-21 level but has not yet made his debut at the highest of levels. Manager Ronald Koeman finally decided to call him up ahead of this week’s games and the Magpie should undoubtedly collect his first cap this month after being included following a fine start to his time in the Premier League.

Garang Kuol, Australia

The Magpies teenager forward, signed last January but currently on loan at Scottish Premiership side Hearts, is part of Australia’s squad for their couple of friendly fixtures against Ecuador in Sydney and Melbourne, touring the country.

The teenager is one of 20 players included in the squad by Graham Arnold who represented the Socceroos at the 2022 World Cup, with the two friendlies marking their first return to the country since that tournament. Even though Kuol is still 18, he already has three senior caps to his name.

Martin Dubravka, Slovakia

Goalkeeper Dubravka returned to Newcastle after getting loaned out to Manchester United for the first half of the season and he’s been called up by Slovakia’s head coach to man the goalposts of the country for their EURO 2024 qualifiers with Luxembourg and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The 34-year-old has 29 caps to his name for his country to date and has made one substitute appearance for the Magpies so far this term.

Jamal Lewis, Northern Ireland

Finally, Lewis has been named in the Northern Ireland squad for their opening round of EURO 2024 qualifiers.

He and his fellow Irish teammates will face San Marino and Finland this month, with 23-cap left back Lewis being part of an eight-defender unit called up by the coach of the Great Britain nation.