Newcastle interested in signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain next summer

Writing for the Daily Mail on Sunday, Sami Mokbel reported the interest of Newcastle United in signing Liverpool’s midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain next summer as the England international has already decided to leave the Reds in July as a free agent.

The 29-year-old has a deal in place that runs out at the end of the season, which will make him a free agent and thus ease the financial impact on the accounts of whoever ends up acquiring his services.

According to Mokbel, there have not been any discussions between Oxlade-Chamberlain and Liverpool for the extension of the midfielder’s deal past this June.

AOC played for the last time in Liverpool’s kit against Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League last-16 when the Reds crashed out by losing 1-0 to the Spanish giants.

Newcastle, though, will reportedly need to fight fellow Premier League clubs Aston Villa and Brighton for the signature of Liverpool’s man, with the aforementioned organizations already interested in the player. According to Mokbel, “Brighton were interested in taking him in January,” although the club “didn’t want to pay a fee” considering he will become a free agent next July.

Mokbel also informed teams from Serie A “have also expressed an interest” in Oxlade-Chamberlain. It’s assumed AOC is looking for first-team opportunities, which is not currently happening at Liverpool for him.

No further news or announcements are expected before the season is over, though, as AOC is reportedly “focussed on helping Liverpool finish in the top four” before starting to think about what will come after his deal with Liverpool runs out next summer.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has played 12 games this season. It’s believed Liverpool will attempt to overhaul their squad next summer, which will lead them to move on from the likes of Oxlade-Chamberlain without even offering him a low-money deal.