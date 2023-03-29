 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Newcastle United Training Session
all smiles because newcastle are not in the relegation zone
Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

CHN Radio Episode 200: thefinalcountdown.exe

is bruno happy or is he cold? the world may never know

By Elijah Newsome
What’s good CHN Radio Fam?!? We are back at it with another episode of CHN Radio for ya! Josh and Elijah catch you up on the latest Newcastle news and preview this weekend's match against Manchester United.

As always give this episode a listen, subscribe, and reach out! We are also on Apple podcasts, so be sure to subscribe and give us 5 stars! If you hate Apple because you are not a sheep be sure to subscribe to us on Spotify! You can tweet us at @ComingHomeNUFC or our podcast Twitter @chn_podcasts, use the hashtag #CHNPodcasts, and also feel free to email us your questions at chnradionufc@gmail.com. We also just created an Instagram account @chn_podcasts so be sure to give that a follow!

We look forward to talking with you. Howay the Lads!

