Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 25

Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 25! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most recent update after the last slate of games took place!

Match Day 25 of the English Premier League had four of the top ten teams idle due to the Finals of the Carabao Cup. We were of course thrilled to be a participant in the League Cup final but it made for a less interesting EPL cycle. Once the makeup games are complete, this still may be the second most boring Match Day of the season only to Match Day 17.

The Wolves tie at Craven Cottage and Arsenal’s win at 14th place Leicester were tied for the second-best power displays. Tottenham’s win at 10th place Chelsea slightly piped the other two as the most powerful display of the cycle.

Everton’s loss to Villa at Goodison Park was the worst power result of the weekend followed by Southampton’s loss away at Leeds. Leeds pulled out of the bottom three in the EPL and is a little closer to where the CHIP ranks them.

Wolverhampton’s tie was not enough to move them out of the bottom three. In fact, the only change in the CHIP table from MD 24 is that Tottenham move up one position in the ranks to fifth while Brentford slide down a spot.

Matches this coming weekend between Newcastle and Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United, and Brentford and Fulham should provide more power exchanges on the CHIP.

Here are the full CHIP ranks through MD25.