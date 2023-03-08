Joelinton named Newcastle United Player of the Month for February

Joelinton has been named as the FUN88 Player of the Month for February, as voted for by very clever fans of this thing we call Newcastle United FC.

The Brazilian, not yet an international in the senior ranks of his nation, played and started all four games for Newcastle United in February. The team went on to draw two games and to appear in their first cup final in 24 years, no less.

“To win awards [voted by] the fans is very special to me because they mean a lot to me and my teammates.” “It motivates me to keep working hard and achieve more.”

Joelinton didn’t assist or score in his three Premier League games played last month, but he still got more than 250 minutes of play logging more than 200 touches for an overall 0.16 xG on that three-game run.

He was also part of Newcastle’s Carabao Cup final squad starting that matchup against Manchester United at Wembley and competing for the full 90 minutes interacting in 68 actions and completing 37 of the 42 passes he attempted then and there.

“The support really helps us and gets behind us like the 12th man and it is really important.” “It is a new month now with big games coming up and it is an important time for us moving forward.”

Congrats, Joelinton!