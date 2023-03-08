Bruno named North East Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year

Bruno was named North East Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year for 2022 on Sunday evening.

In the 43rd such event, the Brazil international and World Cup participant became the latest Magpie to win the award, following the path of Newcastle’s legend Alan Sheared among others, including fellow teammates Allan Saint-Maximin, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, and Matt Ritchie.

Bruno has spent barely a year in Tyneside but he’s already flipped the Magpie narrative entirely thanks to his contributions. He arrived from Lyon in Jan. 2022, saved Newcastle from getting relegated, and is now helping the team in their push for European qualification having already reached (and lost) the Carabao Cup final this season.

Brazil, who also represented Brazil at the World Cup in Qatar, made two appearances with the senior Brazilian squad in the tournament.

Sunderland forward Ross Stewart finished second in the voting for the award while Kieran Trippier’s votes (all of them cast by a panel of local journalists) came in third.

Bruno shared some words with NUFC TV:

“When I signed for the club, I wanted to put my name in the club’s history.” “I always imagined good things when I signed, but if I said I could have been here today, I would have been lying.” “I’m so happy to be here. It has been an amazing year for me since I signed.” “[Getting this award] is very special. It is given by journalists, people that know football, and I’m very happy.”

Congrats, Bruno!