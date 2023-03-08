Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle - Match Report: Offensive shortcircuit

Newcastle fought a team from Manchester for the second time in less than a week and earned their second loss in as many attempts.

Man City’s firepower and pinpoint accuracy was much higher than that showcased by the Magpies, who went back home tagged with a 0-2 loss away from home. It’s now been five games without a win and three consecutive defeats for Newcastle in all competitions.

Newcastle started strong and put on a nice counter-attacking effort but they were ultimately denied a draw, let alone a victory, in Nick Pope’s return to competitive play after missing the EFL Cup final.

Sean Longstaff hesitated when through on goal and had a shot blocked by Nathan Ake. Callum Wilson mis-hit a shot from close range. Joelinton saw the ball go through his legs as he attempted to convert a cross from the right. It truly was a day to forget.

After Liverpool did so in August and February, City became just the second team this season to inflict a loss on Newcastle. Seriously.

No matter what, though, Newcastle keeps showing worrying signs and they better right their wrongs soon or it might be too late for European qualification ahead of next year. The loss to Man Utd hurt. This one stunk.

The Magpies are now sitting sixth in the Premier League table, which means no Champions League next season, and perhaps, just maybe, Europa League football—assuming they can get their shit together and Liverpool/Fulham/Brighton/Brentford don’t start to win games on a weekly basis.

This win by Man City extended the unbeaten run of the Citizens over Newcastle to nine games, although they’re still five points behind Arsenal in the race for winning another EPL title when all is said and done.

Newcastle has still never won a league game at Etihad Stadium. That will (still) need to wait.