Newcastle to face Rangers in testimonial friendly next July

Newcastle United announced a friendly against Rangers will be played between both teams next July.

Rangers will host the traveling Magpies at Ibrox Stadium on Tuesday, July 18, ahead of the 2023/24 season in a summer friendly between both British clubs.

The game, staged in Glasgow, will make for a testimonial match in honor of long-time Rangers goalie Allan McGregor. McGregor will make his 500th appearance for the Scottish Premiership side if he plays for the blue side of Glasgow this weekend. You bet it will happen if not this weekend later through the remainder of the season.

This friendly is the first one officially confirmed for the next pre-season set of games to be played by Newcastle. A few weeks ago, though, reports emerged about Newcastle joining Chelsea, Brighton, and Leeds in a United States tour involving “six Premier League teams” at the end of July. Further matches will be confirmed in the coming months, with those happening around America a possible option if those rumors become a reality.

Eddie Howe approved the game against Rangers, saying it “will present a strong challenge” in what he considers “an important time in our summer preparations.”