Elliot Anderson could leave Newcastle next summer

As we get closer to the next transfer market, rumors will start popping up in bunches. With Newcastle United now under the ownership of the Saudi Arabia PIF, expect all sorts of names to get linked with the club for both arrivals and exits.

The last name to make the list: Newcastle Academy product Elliot Anderson.

In an entry published on Tuesday, April 11, in his newsletter, football insider Fabrizio Romano revealed that he’s been told that “a decision on what to do with Elliot Anderson has not yet been made” by the club nor Eddie Howe.

According to Romano, Howe himself “asked” the team and the club to be “totally focused” on qualifying for the Champions League. That, in turn, is delaying any and every decision—whether those are related to Anderson in particular or any other upcoming transfer no matter if that involves signing players or selling them—made by Newcastle at this stage of the season.

Romano wrote that Newcastle’s staff are “happy” with Anderson’s “impact and development,” although the journalist also made clear that the future of the youngster with the Magpies is “open and undecided at the moment.”

Just for context, Anderson signed an unspecified “long-term deal” with Newcastle last September while already under contract until June 2024 back then.

Anderson turned 20 years old last November and he signed his first professional contract with Newcastle back in 2019. The midfielder spent time away from St James’ Park while loaned to Bristol Rovers, but he came back to Tyneside to train with the team ahead of this season and ultimately earned a place in the first-team squad.

The Academy product, labeled the “Geordie Maradona” by the supporters of the club, was believed to be considered a key piece of the organization going forward and one to keep around while bolstering the rest of the team taking advantage of the PIF resources.

After this news, though, it’s not quite clear which path Newcastle will follow and whether or not Anderson’s days in Tyneside are numbered and approaching a final countdown.