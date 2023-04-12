 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Brentford FC v Newcastle United - Premier League
Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

CHN Radio Episode 202: London Siege

Fact: Newcastle came, saw, and conquered London

By Elijah Newsome
What’s good CHN Radio Fam?!? We are back at it with another episode of CHN Radio for ya! Josh and Elijah catch you up on the latest Newcastle United news and review this past week’s matches against West Ham United and Brentford. The boys then preview Saturday’s match against Aston Villa.

As always give this episode a listen, subscribe, and reach out! We are also on Apple podcasts, so be sure to subscribe and give us 5 stars! If you hate Apple because you are not a sheep be sure to subscribe to us on Spotify! You can tweet us at @ComingHomeNUFC or our podcast Twitter @chn_podcasts, use the hashtag #CHNPodcasts, and also feel free to email us your questions at chnradionufc@gmail.com. We also just created an Instagram account @chn_podcasts so be sure to give that a follow!

