Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 30

Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 30! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most recent update after the last slate of games took place!

For the second week in a row, our Magpies have displayed the greatest CHIP power from the matches on the schedule.

Newcastle winning away at the GTech Community Stadium against the Premier League’s ninth-ranked Brentford Bees just pipped West Ham and Tottenham’s results. And upon further review, since Newcastle is up against a strong opponent on the road again for MD31 (Aston Villa), they will be going for the strongest CHIP result for the third week on the bounce unless some major upsets occur.

West Ham’s victory over the Mitrovic-less Fulham squad at Craven Cottage was the second-best result. The win pulls the Hammers out of the CHIP’s bottom three. A match next Sunday against Arsenal gives the Hammers an opportunity with tons of upside to continue their rise as a likely loss against the first-placed team—which is expected—would not be much of a power loss.

The weakest result of MD30 was Leicester’s defeat at home versus Bournemouth. The sorry display shifts them down into the position the Hammers previously held on the CHIP—19th.

No team has lost more matches than the 19 losses by the Foxes. Even so, Southampton’s results are against lesser teams and keep them at the bottom of the CHIP with their 18 defeats to date.

In fact, now the top-four and bottom-three teams on the CHIP and EPL tables match exactly for the first time this season.

Nottingham and Leicester are up against the two squads from Manchester so if either get the win, it likely carries them out of the bottom three on both tables. What do you think the chance is of either of them winning and moving up?

Here are the full CHIP ranks through MD30.