Newcastle to offer Bruno new deal, fend off Real Madrid and Man City

Newcastle United is reportedly working on a new deal they’ll offer to Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes, informed insider Ben Jacobs on Tuesday, April 11.

Writing a new entry in his newsletter, Jacobs revealed the Magpies brass is currently plotting to offer a contract extension to Bruno that would include “improved terms” so the club can ”end any short-term speculation“ about a potential exit next summer.

According to Jacobs, “there is no way” Bruno would “consider” a summer move. Jacobs clarifies, though, that Bruno’s current position on that matter depends on Newcastle clinching a top-four finish and qualifying for the Champions League this season.

That said, Newcastle are “very calm” about Bruno’s future in Tyneside, wrote Jacobs. Some might see that attitude by the club as a little bit cocky and arrogant, considering there are links between Bruno and top-tier organizations such as Real Madrid and Manchester City, clearly above Newcastle in the world-football hierarchy these days.

Bruno is under contract until June 2026, so it’s hard to envision any further prolongation of his contract with a raise of his wage the most probable outcome of that “improved-terms” deal mentioned by Jacobs.

The insider makes clear that Newcastle is not going to submit Bruno this proposal “in a panic move,” nor will the club be “paying above their means.”

Jacobs’ information paints Bruno as an individual with “the kind of personality that is fully invested in Newcastle’s project,” adding that he doesn’t think Newcastle “will have too hard this summer to hang on to him.”

The journalist goes on to assure that “there will be interest” in Bruno coming from elite clubs across Europe, though, and Bruno could use that as leverage to get a larger deal and more money from Newcastle. Even then, Jacobs would be “pretty surprised” if anyone is able to prise Bruno away from Tyneside.

Jacobs thinks Newcastle “won’t over-promise financially or with other perks” when it comes to Bruno’s upcoming contract offer.

According to the insider, Guimaraes is “so passionate” and the South American midfielder “just wants to go down in Newcastle folklore.” That, in turn, is the main reason for Jacobs’ belief that a summer exit “won’t happen”.

Finishing his piece, Jacobs wrote that selling Bruno next summer is “certainly not something Newcastle are planning for.”