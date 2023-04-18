Newcastle actively tracking Conor Gallagher and Perr Schuurs

Newcastle United attempted to land a trio—or at least some—of Chelsea players through the winter transfer window to no avail, but the Magpies have maintained their interest in Conor Gallagher and might make a bid for the Blues player next summer.

In his latest newsletter entry, published on Tuesday, April 18, Fabrizio Romano writes about Newcastle’s interest in the Chelsea offensive midfielder.

I’m aware there has been talk of Newcastle and others eyeing up Conor Gallagher. His departure this summer is a possibility, but nothing is clear yet. There’s nothing advanced at this stage. Chelsea will consider bids as they need to sell some players but nothing is 100% decided yet.

The journalists confirmed the interest of some clubs, including Newcastle, although he also revealed that Chelsea have not made a final decision on the sale of Gallagher. However, it’s important to note how Romano assured that Chelsea “will consider bids” mostly because the Londoners “need to sell some players.”

Newcastle are expected to take advantage of Chelsea’s situation and overloaded squad in order to pounce and snatch some talented player(s) from their fellow Premier League rivals.

On top of this interest, Romano also reported a particular following of Torino center-back Perr Schuurs, although the journo didn’t bring the most promising news for fans of the Magpies out there looking forward to eventually welcoming Schuurs to Tyneside.

Despite rumours, I’m not aware of bids or concrete talks with Newcastle and Perr Schuurs at this stage. Many clubs are following the talented Torino centre-back; Newcastle sent their scouts in February and March, Inter did the same.

So far, Romano has not been able to get any substantial information regarding an offer submitted by Newcastle to Torino to try and acquire Schuurs from the Serie A side, as the journalist wrote that he is “not aware” of any bid or “concrete talks” between Newcastle and Torino or the player’s contingent.

That said, Romano acknowledged that “many clubs” are following the youngster from Torino and revealed that Newcastle, in fact, “sent their scouts” in February in March to observe the defender in the matches he played throughout the two months immediately following the ending of the winter transfer window.

Perr Schuurs, aged just 23 years old, should be a pillar in the middle of the Dutch senior national team defensive line along with Magpie Sven Botman for years to come, thus the interest of NUFC in pairing them at club level. Schuurs has yet to make his senior international debut, though, having appeared in 20 underage matches for the U19 and U21 Dutch sides.