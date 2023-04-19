Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 31

Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 31! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most recent update after the last slate of games took place!

As the season begins to draw to its end, teams are beginning to filter to their finishing spots and the CHIP and the Premier League begin to come closer and closer to mirroring one another.

Bournemouth’s defeat of Tottenham in London was easily the strongest power output of the week and settles them on the edge of potential EPL safety. They jumped up to 13th on the CHIP, one place higher than their current EPL rank.

Aston Villa earns the second-best result of the match day with their victory over Newcastle at Villa Park. Villa’s position on the CHIP lags behind their EPL rank due to so many of their recent wins coming against lesser opponents. If they continue their fine form over their upcoming matches against higher-ranked squads, the CHIP algorithm with then reward them and the rankings on the two tables will come closer to aligning.

MD31’s biggest losers were Tottenham due to their upset occurring at home. The CHIP has consistently rated them below their EPL ranking. The next several weeks should sort them out as they play Newcastle, Manchester United, and Liverpool over their next three matches. A better-looking Crystal Palace, an eager Villa squad, and a dangerous Brentford squad are the following three matches. Tottenham could still end up outside European places.

After MD31, the bottom five places on the CHIP and EPL match exactly suggest those squads have earned their position and are not there purely as a function of schedule variances between clubs.

There is still plenty of time for movement but those squads will need to find a little something different from who they have proven to be through 31 matches to do better. Can any of those leopards change their spots?

Here are the full CHIP ranks through MD31.