Alexander Isak named Newcastle United Player of the Month for March

Alexander Isak has been named FUN88 Player of the Month for March, as voted for by very clever fans of this thing we call Newcastle United FC.

The Swedish striker finally broke through, scoring three goals in his last two matches of the month alone earning Newcastle two very-needed victories ahead of Sunday’s game against third-place Man Utd and right before the last in-season international break.

Isak put a couple past Nottingham Forest’s goalie Keylor Navas (one from the penalty spot), with the youngster saying that “March was a good month for me personally,” reasoning that feeling by adding that “getting on the scoresheet and helping the team to get important wins.”

Speaking about the penalty-kicked, game-winning goal against Nott Forest, Isak labeled that as “a big moment.” Isak told NUFC TV that the goal “got us three points” and that “it was great to score in front of the away fans.” He finished by saying that “it was a special moment.”

Isak had never before won this type of award, with the March accolade marking the first time he’s claimed the trophy at the ripe age of 22.

“It’s always special to get recognised from the supporters and it means a lot.” “It means that fans can see that we are all working hard in every game and I’m always grateful for their support and to receive the award for March.”

The Sweden international went from playing 27 minutes against Man City to logging 68 against Wolves and then the full 90 facing Forest right before the break, generating a combined 2.01 xG through the month and scoring an actual three goals in those three games, beating the expectations by nearly one full score.

According to Sofascore’s rating system, Isak’s performances got better each passing game, too, with the forward scoring a 6.8 rating in his first match of the month, then a 7.4, and finally an 8.2 grade after scoring twice against Nott Forest.

Congrats, Isak!