Aston Villa v Newcastle United - Premier League
tough one for draco malfoy and the gang
Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

CHN Radio Episode 203: Defeat Doesn't Taste Good!

Newcastle get played off the pitch in a 3-0 loss to Aston Villa

By Elijah Newsome
What's good CHN Radio Fam?!? We are back at it with another episode of CHN Radio for ya! Josh and Elijah catch you up on the latest Newcastle United news and talk about the embarrassment at Villa Park. The boys also preview Newcastle's upcoming match against Tottenham Hotspur, which could be the match to get the Mags back on track!

As always give this episode a listen, subscribe, and reach out! We are also on Apple podcasts, so be sure to subscribe and give us 5 stars! If you hate Apple because you are not a sheep be sure to subscribe to us on Spotify! You can tweet us at @ComingHomeNUFC or our podcast Twitter @chn_podcasts, use the hashtag #CHNPodcasts, and also feel free to email us your questions at chnradionufc@gmail.com. We also just created an Instagram account @chn_podcasts so be sure to give that a follow!

