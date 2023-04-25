Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 32

Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 32! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most recent update after the last slate of games took place!

Our Magpies flew highest for MD32.

Regardless of the final scoreline or how we got there, simply defeating the fifth-ranked Premier League team win gains you a large CHIP allotment of power.

That said, the CHIP has long held the position that Tottenham are flattered with their EPL ranking and currently only come in as the eighth-best squad in the league. That is a position that it is easy to see Tottenham falling to on the EPL table if their implosion completes with their coming match against Man United.

Southampton garners the second-best CHIP outcome for the match day. Their single EPL point earned at the Emirates may end up being quite forgettable from the Saints' standpoint if it does not help lead to their survival. The two points dropped for the Gunners may long be remembered if they end up stumbling their way into second place by the end of Championship Sunday.

At the bottom end of the tables, Leicester’s win over Wolves pulled them out of the EPL bottom three but the CHIP is not so impressed. Their position on the CHIP is unchanged at 19th and is certainly a position they are good value to end at on the EPL by the end of the season.

The full bottom three actually remained unchanged on the CHIP with Forest continuing to hold down 18th and Southampton rooted at the bottom of both tables.

Here are the full CHIP ranks through MD32.